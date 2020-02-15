‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Claims There Is ‘No Relationship’ Between Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix

Jax Taylor is slamming his former best friend's romance.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s relationship is under fire.

While chatting with the Bravo Insider on February 14, just hours after Madix shared a loved-up photo of herself and Sandoval enjoying a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner with one another, Jax Taylor said that the couple has “no relationship” before ending his comment and telling the cameras that he needs to be careful what he says.

“I have no ill will towards either of them, I just see them as roommates,” he explained. “They’re never going to get married. They’re never going to have children.”

According to Taylor, he believes Sandoval wants marriage and kids with Madix, but pretends that he doesn’t need it. As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Madix has been clear throughout her run on the show that she will never be open to getting pregnant and doesn’t want to be a wife. Meanwhile, at times, Sandoval has expressed interest in getting married and once said that it would be a “deal breaker” if Madix was not open to at least adopting a child somewhere down the line.

Taylor even went as far as to predict that Sandoval and Madix, who purchased their $2 million home together in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles early last year, would split at some point in the next two years.

“I think in the next couple of years, something is going to happen. I’m really good at predicting this stuff. I don’t think it’s going to last that much longer,” he said.

Taylor then said that when it comes to predicting whether relationships will last or not for the Bravo Insider, he can’t think of a time when he was wrong and believes it has rarely ever happened, if at all.

Although Taylor began to say that he hoped things between Sandoval and Madix would work out, he stopped himself before he could get out his full sentence and instead told the cameras that he was starting to feel uncomfortable talking about his Vanderpump Rules co-stars’ relationship.

While Taylor and Sandoval used to be quite close, they haven’t been getting along during the recently aired episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 8, and on a number of occasions in recent months, Taylor has taken aim at Madix, who Sandoval has been dating for the past six years.

As The Inquisitr previously exported, Taylor took aim at Madix in a since-deleted tweet in late January, labeling her the “most negative person” and accusing her of hiding parts of her life from the cameras.

“Must be nice to be on a show and dodge everything about your relationship life for 9 years and tell production ‘[I am] not talking about that’ but still wants a paycheck,” he reportedly wrote, per Celebrity Insider.