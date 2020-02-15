Fitness Model Pamela Reif Stuns In A Black Bikini And Compares Leg Hair To The Cactus Plants Surrounding Her

Pamela shared a set of photos from a trip to Spain.

German fitness model Pamela Reif headed to an unusual location for her latest photo shoot. On Thursday, the athletic Instagram influencer took to the social media platform to share a set of bikini photos with her 4.6 million followers. They were shot in what appeared to be a large cactus garden, and Pamela noticed a striking similarity between her body and the prickly plants.

For her modeling session, Pamela flaunted her fit physique in a black bikini. Her stylish swimsuit included a top with classic triangle cups and two silver ring embellishments in the center of the bust. The garment also featured thin string ties around the neck and back.

The blond bombshell’s matching bikini bottoms were a mid-rise design with high-cut leg openings. A single silver ring adorned both sides of the garment.

In her first snap, Pamela was pictured from the side, which showed off her slender, sculpted stomach, shapely thighs, toned arms, and pert posterior. She had her back arched so that her thick, waist-length hair wasn’t touching it. The curled ends of her voluminous tresses were being lit up by the setting sun.

In her second photo, Pamela had her body angled toward the camera. This provided a better view of her face. However, the dark shadows created by the sun were making it difficult to tell what color her eye shadow was. Her full lips were a dark pink hue, and she appeared to be sporting blush or bronzer on her cheeks.

The fine blond hairs on Pamela’s thighs were glistening in the sunlight, which she noted in the caption of her post. The model compared the dusting of fuzz to the spines on the many different varieties of cacti that she was surrounded by.

According to the geotag that Pamela added to her post, her photos were taken during a visit to Fuerteventura, one of Spain’s Canary Islands. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model shared another stunning snapshot from her trip there earlier this month. She was pictured rocking a red bikini and posing on boat.

As of this writing, Pamela’s new set of swimsuit snaps has been liked over 167,000 times. Her fans have also shared hundreds of remarks in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“But will it sting just as much,” wrote one of Pamela’s followers in response to her caption.

“Hahaha NO!” Pamela replied.

“Leg hair don’t care,” quipped another fan.

Most of the responses to Pamela’s post weren’t jokes about her leg hair. Instead, they were comments about how incredible she looked in her photos.

“Pam what a beautiful picture!!!” wrote one admirer. “And love your bikini!”