‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Chris Randone & Krystal Nielson Split 8 Months After TV Wedding

The reality stars are calling it quits less than a year after Chris Harrison married them in Mexico.

Bachelor In Paradise stars Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson have decided to call it quits.

The reality TV couple, who tied the knot in a TV wedding officiated by Chris Harrison last summer, released a joint statement about their breakup, on Valentine’s Day, no less.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate,” Chris and Krystal said in a statement to BachelorNation.com. “Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves.”

The couple added that they remain best friends and “love and care for each other so deeply.” While their relationship started out in the spotlight on the ABC dating show, the exes are now asking for privacy.

But that didn’t stop fans from weighing in. In the comments to Krystal’s latest Instagram post, fans urged her to fight for her marriage.

“The most beautiful thing in the end will be that you fought for the love that was always there,” one fan wrote.

“Why quit on your marriage, you guys just need to work it out,” another wrote.

“Girllll weren’t you just doing fertility tests?” another fan asked.

Fans watched Chris and Krystal’s wedding play out last season on Bachelor in Paradise. The couple exchanged vows last June at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, which was where they had their first date on the ABC reality show.

But despite a sage cleanse that was part of the ceremony, viewers saw toxic drama unfold as Paradise cast member John Paul Jones caused a scene with his nemesis Derek Peth at the reception. JPJ later apologized to the newlywed couple.

Viewers first met Krystal on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season, while Chris was a suitor on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. While they left their seasons still single, love bloomed for them on Season 5 of Paradise, the summertime spinoff where Bachelor Nation castoffs often land.

Shortly after they tied the knot, Chris told Us Weekly married life was going “great.”

“We feel a lot more stable now knowing that we kind of have accomplished this chapter of putting a ring on one another,” he said.

The reality star added that there had been a lot of “growth” within the relationship and that the couple was looking forward to what was next.

Krystal added that she was happy to be in a relationship that felt like a “team.” She noted that Chris always had her back.

While Chris and Krystal’s union is now coming to an end, other couples from Bachelor in Paradise who have gone on to marry in front of ABC’s cameras include Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, and Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert.