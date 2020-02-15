Hannah Palmer Flaunts Cleavage In A White Crop Top & Poses With A Horse On Instagram

Hannah Palmer has been keeping her 1.2 million Instagram followers updated on all of her Hawaiian adventures lately and kept things rolling today with a sweet snap of her posing with a horse. The stunner flaunted her cleavage in a tiny white crop top and paired it with a flirty caption that prompted many fans to respond in the comments section.

There were two photos in the set and the blonde kicked it off with a photo of her smiling widely while appearing to be having a blast. Her crop tank had thick sleeves and a soft v-shaped cutout in the middle that allowed her to show off her chest. She paired the top with tight ripped denim jeans with a light wash and a waistline that rested on her belly button.

Hannah wore her hair down in a side part with her wavy locks framing her face and flowing over both of her shoulders. Her natural-looking makeup application included silver eyeshadow, mascara, and light pink lipstick. She accessorized simply with earrings and kept the focus on her physique.

The horse took up the right side of the frame. It was brown with a white stripe down its nose and wore colorful rope harnesses.

Behind them were a couple of trees and another horse could be seen in the stable. The photo was taken on a sunny day with hazy clouds in the sky.

The second picture was similar except it was more zoomed out, offering fans a better look at Hannah’s jeans. They had large rips on the upper thighs and below her booty. The model placed her right hand on the horse this time and flashed another big smile.

Her followers took to the comments section to rave about her beauty.

“You look absolutely beautiful girl as always love the photo gorgeous,” raved an admirer.

“What a beautiful picture you are completely stunning,” declared a second social media user.

“You look so cute when you smile,” complimented a supporter.

“Happiest I’ve ever seen you look in pictures. Love it,” gushed a fan.

In addition, the bombshell posted another photo two days ago that also flaunted her cleavage, that time in a pink bikini top. She sat facing the camera and leaned forward as she smiled with her lips closed and exuded flirty vibes. She also wore daisy dukes with distressed accents on the front as she sat shotgun in a car. A second photo in the series showed her sitting up with her sideboob showing, thanks to the small fit of her top.