Kate Middleton Opens Up About ‘Mommy Guilt’ She Feels Leaving Her Kids For Royal Duties

Even members of the royal family can deal with separation anxiety, as Duchess Kate Middleton revealed this week.

In a recent interview, Kate said she has a difficult time when she has to leave her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — to tend to her royal duties. As the Mirror reported, Kate said she deals with “mommy guilt” when she has to leave the kids.

“Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying,” Kate replied when asked if she deals with guilt over leaving the kids for work. “Yep – all the time, Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like ‘Mommy how could you possibly not be dropping us off as school this morning?’

“It’s a constant challenge – you hear it time after time from moms, even moms who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life.”

Kate said the guilt even leads her to question her own decisions, but said she feels comfort in knowing that the kids are surrounded by people who love them and keep them safe. She called that a “real weight off my shoulders” to know that the responsibility is shared with people she can trust.

Parenting can be especially challenging for Kate and Prince William as every moment of their relationship and family life has played out in the spotlight, and Kate revealed that she had to decide just how much to share with the public. She spoke about her decision to introduce the newly born Prince George to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, saying it was important for the couple to share their joy with the public.

Duchess Kate’s decision to share much of their family life with the public has sometimes been a double-edged sword. While Kate said she was grateful for all the support she has received from people across the world, the spotlight on the couple has also led to scrutiny and speculation from the media. The relationship and pregnancies have garnered significant attention, especially in the British tabloids where there have been a number of ultimately incorrect reports about her pregnancies.

This includes regular stories claiming that William and Kate are adding to their family. As The Inquisitr reported late last year, there were rumors that Kate was pregnant with baby No. 4, though there is no indication that the report was correct.