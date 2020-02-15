Actress Chrishell Stause Supports Her Mother After Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Actress Chrishell Stause is having a rough year. Just months after the unexpected divorce from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, the former The Young and the Restless (ex-Bethany) actress revealed that her mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The day before Valentine’s Day, the former Jordan portrayer on Days of Our Lives posted a picture of herself in the chemotherapy room with her mother, who sat between Chrishell and her sister, Sabrina. She noted that they were all trying to stay positive in the face of her mom’s devastating diagnosis. On February 4, World Cancer Day, the actress told her Instagram followers about her mother’s situation.

“I just found out today is World Cancer Day eerily on the same day I found out my mom has one to two months to live from the same lung cancer that took my dad on Easter. I can’t make sense of what life is teaching me yet, but my heart is with every person fighting this horrible disease and every person that it robbed a loved one from.”

Her former soap opera co-stars chimed in with good wishes.

“Look at how happy she is to have her girls there,” wrote Rebecca Budig, whom Chrishell starred with on ABC’s now-defunct sudser, All My Children.

Former Y&R co-stars Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), and Christian LeBlanc (Michael) all chimed in sharing heart emoji and positive comments of support for the actress and her mother. Former Days star, Jen Lilley (Theresa), also offered her prayers and love while Days star Eric Martsolf (Brady) offered up a prayer. Even The View co-host Meghan McCain, who lost her father, Sen. John McCain, to brain cancer, also offered a heart emoji in solidarity with the former daytime star.

The actress’s fans also replied with positive messages offering good thoughts, prayers, love, and hope.

“My mom was given only a few months to live after her stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis. Two years later, she’s still alive,” revealed a fan.

Many other followers shared similar stories of survival, and cancer fights with Chrishell.

According to an E! News report, Chrishell lost her father in April 2019, just seven months before she and Justin shocked everybody by filing for divorce. Chrishell noted that her dad was the heartbeat of her family. The Inquisitr previously reported that Chrishell and Justin’s separation dates on their divorce fillings didn’t match up, and the couple was photographed together several times after the date he indicated that they split.