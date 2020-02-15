Amanda Bynes Announces That She’s Engaged, Flaunts A Massive Diamond Ring

Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes announced that she was engaged to the “love of her life” on Instagram yesterday, reports CNN. Bynes made the official announcement on Valentine’s Day with a photograph that showed off her glitzy engagement ring set with a massive emerald-cut diamond.

She didn’t say who her mystery fiancé was, but she did indicate that she was thrilled with the romantic development.

The pic she shared with her 234,000 followers on Instagram showed a close-up of her hand to give her fans a good look at the ring. A man’s hand was also visible, and it appeared that the two were enjoying dinner together at a restaurant. However, Bynes didn’t reveal the identity of her soon-to-be husband, prompting dozens of her supporters to ask about him in her comments section.

“Congratulations!! I wish you all the happiness in the world. You deserve it!!” gushed one person.

“[C]ongrats manda! who is the lucky man?” asked another user, adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“I HAVE QUESTIONS!!!” added a third fan.

“Congrats! We stan a married QUEEN!!” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Within a day of going live, the post racked up more than 34,000 likes.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Bynes’ famous colleagues replied to the post, including actress Carlie Craig and associate editor at Us Weekly, Nick Hautman. The official Entertainment Tonight account also responded by adding several eyes emoji to a comment.

A few of Bynes’s followers were confused about whether the account was even real due to the fact it isn’t verified. The account has been confirmed as hers by several outlets after she first created it last September, but she does post sparingly. Shortly after creating the account in September, she went three months without posting anything before returning to share a photo captioned “geisha girl vibes.”

The majority of Bynes’s fans seemed to hope that the engagement was an indication of the former All That star’s road to recovery. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the actress has struggled with mental illness and substance abuse for many years. Her struggles eventually led to her going to rehab and then to a sober living facility.

Last December, it was reported that she had left the living facility, and some reports claimed that her family was unaware of her decisions. However, as indicated in the above article, the initial reports may not have been entirely accurate and that Bynes’s parents were aware of her departure and health status.