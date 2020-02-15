Instagram Model Eleonora Bertoli Flaunts Underboob In Skimpy Red Bikini

Italian model Eleonora Bertoli put her busty assets on display in a brand new Instagram upload shared with her 1 million followers Saturday, February 15. The model slipped into a red bikini set that perfectly showcased her ample cleavage and put on an enticing display as she posed outdoors.

The 23-year-old hottie was photographed somewhere outside of the city center in Florence — near some old building made out of stones. In the photo, Eleonora looked directly into the camera and gave a sultry look as she showcased her killer figure in the bold-colored two-piece bathing suit.

The model from Bologna flaunted her voluptuous chest in the minuscule red bikini. The bikini top boasted a cutout design that bared a substantial amount of skin, treating viewers to an eyeful of curves. She wore matching Baywatch-style bikini bottoms that accentuated her slender waist and boasted her taut stomach as well as her rock-hard abs. The swimwear also flaunted high leg cuts that exposed her curvy hips.

Eleonora wore her medium brown tresses parted to the side and styled in soft, wavy curls and fell over her shoulders, framing her décolletage, with several strands falling over her breast. As it is winter time in Italy, the model sported an oversized khaki coat over her bikini. The bright color of her two-piece complimented her flawless fair skin.

In just an hour of being live on her social media account, Eleonora’s latest snapshot racked up over 11,800 likes and more than 80 comments. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and rave about her toned physique. While other followers simply dropped a trail of emoji as if they were left speechless by the jaw-dropping display.

“I really think you are fabulous. So, so beautiful!” one follower commented, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Good weekend and red is very good on you,” another admirer wrote.

“Wow what a incredibly breathtaking beautiful goddess,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Truly enhancing the beauty of the scenery,” a fourth Instagram fan added.

Eleonora has been loving the color red lately. In a recent report by The Inquisitr, she wore a red lingerie set for her Valentine’s Day post. According to the report, the bra-and-panty set includes a sheer bra with an enormous, satin red bow across the chest area and matching skimpy bottoms. The top flaunted Eleonora’s ample cleavage while the undies were almost see-through, leaving little to the imagination.