Belgian Model Rose Bertram Sizzles In A Red Bikini In Tulum: ‘Take Me Back’

Rose Bertram delighted her 800,000 Instagram followers this weekend with a few throwback snaps from her trip to Tulum that surely sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The Belgian model took to her Instagram account on Saturday to reminisce about her vacation in the gorgeous Mexican city, and one glance at the snaps explained exactly why she was ready to go back. The upload included a total of three steamy shots of the babe enjoying a beautiful day at the beach, which provided a gorgeous background of crashing waves behind her.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Rose’s certainly did not disappoint. The 25-year-old looked absolutely stunning in a sexy red bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Rose certainly gave her fans something to talk about as she showed off her famous figure in the itty-bitty two-piece. The swim set included an underwire-style top with thin, jeweled shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. Its low scoop neckline also made for an eye-popping display of cleavage that proved impossible to be ignored.

On her lower half, Rose rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were even more risque than the top part of her beach day ensemble. The garment covered only what was necessary and showcased the model’s toned legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. In one of the photos, the stunner stood with her back to the camera, revealing the brazenly cheeky style of her bikini bottoms that left her booty almost completely bare. It also boasted the same jeweled design on its sides, which sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

Rose accessorized her barely-there look with a set of bangle bracelets, as well as dainty stud earrings. She also rocked a pair of Gucci sunglasses to provide some relief from the golden sun. She wore her platinum tresses down in their natural curls and appeared to be going makeup-free to allow her natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the set of throwback snaps were a huge hit with Rose’s audience. The upload has racked up more than 19,000 likes after just four hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well with compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“So pretty,” one person wrote.

Another said that Rose was “#bodygoals.”

“Perfect,” commented a third.

Rose often shows off her killer curves on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her posing by her car in a skimpy pink bikini that left very little to the imagination. Fans went wild for that look as well, which they awarded nearly 40,000 likes.