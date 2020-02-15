‘The Bachelor’s’ Hannah Ann Sluss Posts Flirty Instagram Photo Ahead Of Hometown Date Episode

Hannah Ann Sluss showed off her figure in a tight crop top and black shorts.

The Bachelor homecoming date episode is only days away, and things are quickly heating up as Peter Weber gets closer to choosing his final woman. One of his few remaining contestants, 23-year-old Hannah Sluss, has been posting frequently on social media throughout the season, and she recently posted a sexy Instagram photo in honor of Valentine’s Day that is getting a lot of attention.

In the photo, Sluss showed off her toned stomach in a tight, red crop top that read “in the mood 2 kiss.” She paired the look with black leather shorts, her dark hair falling down in loose waves.

“Pucker up its Valentine’s Day,” she wrote in the caption, and her post quickly accumulated over 80,000 likes on the platform.

Sluss is one of Weber’s four remaining women. She’s competing against Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, and Kelsey Weier. While all the women obviously have strong connections with Weber in order to have made it to this point, Sluss has been identified as a fairly definite frontrunner from the beginning. Her chemistry with Weber is clear, despite the fact that he has addressed concerns about how young she is and whether or not she is truly ready for marriage.

Rumor has it that it will be Sluss and Prewett facing off for Weber’s heart at the end, but his exact ending hasn’t yet leaked. Many fans have theories about what will go down, based upon what is known about both of these women. Prewett is very religious and wants a husband who shares her values. Some fans believe that Weber will sleep with one of the other women, rattling Prewett enough to cause her to go home on her own.

Other viewers have based their theories upon Weber’s Venmo activities. Fans that were especially good sleuths noted that both Sluss and Weber’s Venmo accounts have been set to private. Meanwhile, Prewett’s own account remains public. Some fans thought that if Prewett really did end up with Weber, she would have set her account to private so that the ending wouldn’t be spoiled, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I did some detective work last week and Pilot Pete is friends with Hannah Ann on Venmo. So I’m calling it that she will be the winner,” one fan tweeted.

“Hannah Ann won the bachelor because she’s the only one with a private Venmo so we can’t see their transactions and she posts the same golf bag that Peter has,” another pointed out.