Ana Cheri Spills Out Of Blue Lingerie While Kneeling On Top Of A Table: ‘Saturday Vibe’

Ana Cheri sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this weekend with an eye-popping new photo.

The bombshell took to her account on Saturday to show off her “vibe” for the day, and her 12.4 million followers were certainly feeling it as well. In the image, Ana was seen posing on her hands and knees on top of a long wooden table decorated with a white lace runner. She tilted her head up toward the camera and gazed at it with a sultry stare while sensually parting her lips.

Ana often tantalizes her followers by rocking some seriously racy ensembles, and her latest social media appearance followed suit. The model looked stunning in a sexy set of lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

Ana sent pulses racing in her bright blue, barely-there ensemble. The outfit included a strappy lace bustier that almost appeared too small for the model, as her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of its minuscule cups. She let both shoulder straps slink down her arms in a seductive fashion, exposing even more cleavage than what the garment’s low-cut neckline had already put on display.

On her lower half, the social media sensation sported an impossibly tiny thong that certainly pushed the limits of the platform. The piece left Ana’s curvy booty completely bare, and its thin waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Ana added some bling to her look with a dainty gold necklace and a single bangle bracelet. She wore her dark tresses down in bouncy waves that spilled over her shoulder and was done up with a gorgeous makeup application that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram hottie began showering her latest social media post with love. After just four hours of going live, the snap has racked up more than 178,000 likes, as well as hundreds of compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“So so stunning,” one person wrote.

Another admirer said that Ana was “absolute perfection.”

“Blue looks great on you,” commented a third fan.

“Whoa baby nice body,” quipped a fourth follower.

This is hardly the first time that Ana has shown off her flawless figure on her Instagram page. Another recent upload included a short video clip of the babe enjoying a beautiful beach day in the Bahamas while sporting a sexy pink bikini. That look also proved popular, earning over 50,000 likes from her fans.