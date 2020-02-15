Instagram Hottie Lyna Perez Shows Off Her Booty In Barely-There Daisy Dukes & Lace Crop Top

Lyna Perez left little to the imagination in a pair of impossibly tiny Daisy Dukes for her latest Instagram snap. The brunette bombshell posted the pic to her feed on Saturday afternoon.

In the NSFW shot, Lyna looked smoking hot as she posed with her backside facing the camera. The model donned a pair of extremely small denim shorts that were cut into a thong. She paired the bottoms with a skimpy, white lace crop top.

The ensemble showcased Lyna’s toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and round booty. The model looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare on her face.

She wore her long, dark brown hair parted down the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder. She rocked a full face of makeup for the shot.

The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with a glowing highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under her eyes, with pink blush on her cheekbones, and a light pink gloss on her lips.

In the background of the photo, a stone staircase is seen, as well as some green foliage. Meanwhile, many of Lyna’s over 4.7 million followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 48,000 times and leaving over 820 comments within the first hour after it was posted.

“Stunning shot, I have to calm down after I see your photo,” one of Lyna’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Very gorgeous woman great body and gorgeous in this outfit. You look gorgeous in anything,” remarked another adoring fan.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” a third social media user told the model.

“Lyna you are an absolute angel. Those shorts are to die for and you looking stunning. You are an inspiration and I love every one of your amazing photos. This photo is my new favorite for sure,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna appears to have no qualms about showing off her impressive physique on social media.

Earlier this week, the model got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in nothing but a thong made of rose petals while sitting on the edge of a bathtub and celebrating Valentine’s Day. She wore her hair up and sported a bombshell makeup look.

That update was wildly popular among Lyna Perez’s fans. To date, the photos have racked up over 161,000 likes and more than 5,200 comments.