Deceased Singer Rick James Accused Of Forcibly Raping 15-Year-Old Girl In 1979

Late singer Rick James is being accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in 1979, with the alleged crime surfacing in a Child Victims Act lawsuit filed this month.

An affidavit filed by an unnamed woman claimed that James threatened to cut her and then raped her in the bedroom of a group home, WIVB reported. The woman claimed that the attack took place when James paid a visit to the home in Buffalo, New York — where she lived — to meet with one of the house parents. While other girls living at the home were excited to meet the singer, the woman said she did not know who he was, so she went to her bedroom to change into a nightgown and get into bed.

It was then that James entered her room and began making aggressive advances toward the 15-year-old, the lawsuit stated. The woman said that he laid on top of her, then grabbed her hair and pushed her head into a pillow.

“I tried to fight him off, but he told me to ‘shut up and quit moving or I’ll cut you,'” the woman claimed, saying that the singer then ripped off her underwear and raped her.

After he was finished, James threatened the girl that if she told anyone, he would come back for her.

James faced other allegations of violent behavior during his life, including a 1993 conviction for kidnapping and torturing two women.

The lawsuit was brought forward through a newly passed act that extends the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse for both criminal and civil cases. The act has led to a number of claims against former priests in the Catholic Church, prompting one Catholic diocese in the state to file for bankruptcy protection due to the amount of complaints.

The woman who lodged the allegation against James is suing his estate for $50 million, claiming that the rape left her with severe physical and psychological pain, and led her to abuse drugs and alcohol. She said that the rape caused her to suffer from panic attacks, nightmares, and flashbacks for a considerable amount of time afterward.

RICK JAMES now accused of raping a 15 year old girl in a Buffalo Youth home in 1979. The story on @news4buffalo at 6. pic.twitter.com/u6H7228hDu — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) February 14, 2020

“I abused alcohol briefly as a young teenager, used drugs, suffered from low self-esteem, had serious thoughts of suicide, and had difficulty concentrating, all from Rick James’s rape,” the affidavit read.

As The Source noted, a lawyer representing the woman said they thoroughly investigated her allegations and found them to be credible.