Lady Gaga Looks Cozy With New Beau, Michael Polansky, In New Instagram Photo

Lady Gaga looked cozy with her new boyfriend, tech CEO Michael Polansky, in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the “Love Game” singer and her beau got very close to the camera as they appeared to snuggle next to one another. Gaga seemed to be wearing a loose-fitting light gray sweater and one side of the neckline was pulled down to reveal an apparent black bra strap. Gaga’s makeup seemed smudged in the slightly blurry photo while her lips looked as though they’d been coated with pink lipstick. The color was a couple of shades darker than her pin-straight hair which was mostly swept over one shoulder.

Michael wore a black t-shirt in the photo and looked pretty non-descript except for the evidence that Gaga had been kissing him before the photo was taken. His lips looked very pink and matched the tone of Gaga’s lip color. There were also smudges of pink above his top lip as well.

In her caption, Gaga hinted that he’d asked her if her lipstick was “all over” his face before the photo was snapped. Gaga also used the emoji-filled message to declare her love for her fans and to wish them a Happy Valentine’s Day.

As of this writing, the photo has amassed over 1.4 million likes since it was uploaded on Instagram and more than 9,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, fans gushed over the seemingly happy couple.

“I love you two. This is so cute,” one fan wrote.

“IM SO HAPPY FOR U MOMMA.” a second user added.

“Aww, cuties,” a third person wrote. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my angel.”

“Omg, you look soooo happy! I love you Gaga happy Valentine’s Day” a fourth remarked.

While it appears that Lady Gaga spent her Valentine’s Day with Michael, in her previous Instagram photo, she made a declaration of self-love in the caption of a photo of her rocking a large ring on her middle finger.

“It’s 2020, and any person of any gender identity can propose to anyone, anytime!” she wrote, before adding a double-heart emoji to the caption. “I put this ring on my own finger as a sign of my love for myself and for my fans – and a reminder that we are all born superstars.”

The photo has been liked by over 470,000 fans since it was uploaded and more than 6,000 Instagram users have commented on it.