Caroline Flack Dead, Former ‘Love Island’ Host Dies At 40

Caroline Flack, the former host of the British reality show, Love Island, has died at the age of 40, reports Sky News. Flack was found unresponsive in her flat this weekend after taking her own life.

The article cites the Flack family attorney as confirmation of her suicide. Her family confirmed the tragedy via a statement released to the British press earlier today.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th [of] February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.” said the spokesperson.

Flack committed suicide in her East London flat. According to TMZ, she was set to go to trial for an assault case involving her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, on March 4. Flack has been accused of attacking him with a lamp. She pled not guilty to the charge.

This past December, the former Love Island presenter opted not to continue with her hosting job and stepped down from the reality series she began hosting back in 2015 after replacing the previous host, Dermot O’Leary.

Seven weeks ago, she made a post on Instagram about needing to take a break from social media due to the constant scrutiny and harassment she was receiving from multiple outlets and critics.

“I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with,” wrote Flack.

She returned to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to share four photos of herself and her French bulldog, Ruby. She captioned the photo with a single red heart emoji and turned off the comments. That post is her last social media share.

Fans & Colleagues Of Flack Have Been Tweeting About Caroline Flack’s Sudden Death

Fans and colleagues of Flack’s have taken to social media to express their sadness over her sudden death. Many of the host’s fans are upset about how she has been harassed by the press in light of the abuse allegations against her. Several people tweeted their belief that the continued bullying of the host is what ultimately led to her suicide.

British presenter Davina McCall tweeted that she was deeply saddened by the news and that it “didn’t seem right.”

Outspoken actress Jameela Jamil also made a statement about Flack’s death, writing, “It was only a matter of time before the media and a prolonged social media dogpile, hers lasted for MONTHS, pushed someone completely over the edge. Rest In Peace Caroline Flack. This is f*cking horrendous.”

Former Love Island contestant, Wes Nelson, said that Flack was an “absolute diamond,” and that he was heartbroken over her unexpected death. He also wrote that his thoughts would be with her family while they mourned the tragic loss.

The Independent reported that a spokesperson for Love Island issued the following statement: “Everybody at ‘Love Island’ and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

The Host Had A Trial Date Set For March Over Abuse Accusations

Flack was in a relationship with former tennis star, Burton. Per The Independent, Burton alleged that she had violently assaulted him last year by bludgeoning him over the head with a lamp, leaving them both covered in blood and resulting in a head injury for Burton.

Sky News reports that Burton reached out to the former Love Island host on Instagram the day before her death. Flack had been banned from speaking to him as part of her bail.

Since the news of her arrest went public, Flack was harassed regularly by the press and outspoken critics. Her fans and supporters labeled the attacks against her character as a witch hunt and believe that it may have contributed to her deteriorating mental state and inevitably led to her suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.