‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Queen Bee Crowned The Winner & Revealed To Be Nicola Roberts

Since the beginning of January, the British public has been trying to guess who is underneath the costumes on the U.K.’s version of The Masked Singer. Tonight, the finale aired with Queen Bee, Octopus, and Hedgehog remaining.

Over the past few weeks, viewers have been sharing who they believe are underneath the masks via social media.

Warning: spoilers below.

When it came down to crowning the winner of the first season, the audience voted for Queen Bee, per Mirror. As the weeks went on, fans were sure it was a member of a British girl group. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a popular guess was Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

In some of their clue packages, they would reference some of Little Mix’s songs, tricking viewers into thinking it was her. However, when it came down to unmasking Queen Bee, it was actually Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts who was the other girl band member people thought it could be.

Thirlwall and Roberts both rose to fame through a talent competition at a young age, but what convinced some viewers that it was Roberts over Thirlwall was her clue about being a lawmaker. The “Beat of My Drum” songstress banned sunbeds to be used by people under the age of 18.

In second place was Hedgehog.

Out of the three contestants in the final, Hedgehog managed to disguise his identity well. It was clear that they were a male singer, but the panel and viewers’ guesses were all over the place, ranging from Luke Evans to Piers Morgan.

The clues given were: they liked being in an ensemble; had a job where they died every night at 8.30 p.m.; were more active at night; were more introverted than people might think; and had some sort of connection to The Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray.

When it came down to reveal who it was, it ended up being comedian Jason Manford.

Coming in third place was Octopus.

As the weeks went on, Octopus proved themselves as a versatile singer and showed off their operatic vocals. The panel was shocked by their incredible voice during their performance of Ariana Grande’s “One Last Time” and started to believe it could be an opera singer.

When Octopus took the head off their costume, it was revealed to be Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins.

After a successful first season, a source close to the show said it was a no-brainer for ITV to go for a second season. However, it hasn’t been announced whether it will take place this year or next.