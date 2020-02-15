Ayesha Curry Shows Off Her Killer Bikini Bod In Trip To The Beach With Steph

Ayesha Curry is showing that her husband isn’t the only one hitting the gym.

The wife of NBA star Steph Curry rocked a bright orange bikini during their tropical vacation, showing off her amazing body in a picture posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday. The picture showed Ayesha holding her husband’s hand and giving him a kiss on the cheek while she wore the revealing swimwear, which showed off her very well-toned stomach and legs.

As OK! Magazine noted, Ayesha has been sharing some pictures from the couple’s recent sun-soaked vacation.

“Ayesha, Steph and a group of pals are currently relaxing in an unknown tropical locale,” the report noted. “In addition to the loved up pic with Steph, Ayesha also shared a video of herself squeezing in a workout on the deck of their villa before indulging in mango salsa and chips.”

The vacation is likely a quick one. Steph has a week off as the Golden State Warriors and the rest of the NBA stops for All-Star Weekend, where the former NBA MVP has a rare weekend off. Steph is normally involved in the activities, participating in the NBA All-Star Game and having competed in the three-point competition as well. This year, however, he is trying to work his way back from a broken hand. He aims to be back by early March, but for now, he is focusing on rehab and enjoying some time with his wife.

Steph seems to be making the most of the time away, as the other pictures showed that he and Ayesha were living it up during their tropical vacation.

The time off has also allowed followers of Ayesha’s popular Instagram page to see more glimpses of the family together. Before their tropical vacation this weekend, Ayesha shared some other pictures of their family outings and date nights as they take advantage of Steph’s time away from the team and outside the grind of near-daily travel.

That included Steph supporting his wife at the opening of her latest culinary endeavor. The food and lifestyle blogger turned restaurateur recently opened International Smoke in Las Vegas in late December, and shared a picture that showed Steph attending the grand opening.

Ayesha has given fans some other, non-bikini clad glimpses of their vacation this weekend. A few hours after she posted the picture to her Instagram Stories, Ayesha shared another of the couple after having gotten face paint. She added a loving note to the Valentine’s Day picture.