‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Slays In Lacy White One-Piece And Strappy Heels

Lauren Drain is sending temperatures soaring with the most recent photo that was added to her popular social media feed. As fans of the blond bombshell know, Drain is one of the hottest influencers the industry and she boasts a following of over 3.9 million on Instagram alone. Everything that the model shares with her followers earns her rave reviews, and her most recent post was no exception.

In the caption of the shot, she did not specifically mention where she was, but she struck a pose inside of a well-lit room as she appeared to be in her element. While standing front and center, the fitness pro rested her head on one hand and looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. She wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a high bun with a few pieces falling around her face. The model looked drop dead gorgeous with a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Drain left little to the imagination in terms of clothing, rocking a curve-hugging white one piece that dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage. The NSFW ensemble was high-cut and her toned and tanned legs were also on full display. She completed the smoking hot number with a pair of strappy black heels and in the caption, she urged fans to join her training program that starts in three short weeks.

Since the post went live less than an hour ago, it’s earned the social media star a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 9,000 likes in addition to an impressive 90-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while many others raved over her killer figure. A few more dropped a line to let Drain know that they want to join her fitness program.

“Smoking hot body mrs goddess,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“ARE WE REALLY GOING TO IGNORE THE FACT I THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD,” a second fan added.

“Oh lord, bless those legs,” another fan commented.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another NSFW look, that time in a green bikini. Drain paired the look with some high heels and once again, her flawless figure was on full display. It comes as no surprise that the update earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up thousands of likes and comments.