Asian Model Dannie Riel Sizzles In Skimpy Red Bikini In Hawaii

Dannie Riel had her Instagram fans buzzing with the most recent update that was shared on her popular page. As those who follow the Asian bombshell on social media know, Riel has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her gorgeous figure in a number of scandalous outfits that range from sexy lingerie to skimpy swimwear. In the latest update that was shared for her fans, the beauty smoldered in a tiny little bikini in a double photo update.

In the caption of the post, the model tagged herself on The Big Island of Hawaii where she looked like she was in her element, soaking up some rays. The first image in the pair showed the smokeshow sitting on a big rock while clad in a red bikini that featured a triangle top and string bottoms, showing off a ton of cleavage as well as her toned and tanned legs. Riel accessorized the beach-chic look with a pair of white slides and some big, black sunglasses on her face.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the social media star made a heart out of white rocks and the tropical setting couldn’t be any more beautiful. To complete her sexy look, the model wore her long, dark locks down and waving in the wind. In the second image in the series, Riel snapped a selfie and showed off her incredible figure once again. In that particular shot, she sipped a green smoothie and in the caption, she wished her fans a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Sine the post went live on her page, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention, racking up an impressive 13,000 likes in addition to well over 80 comments. Some of the beauty’s followers took to the photos to let her know that she looks stunning while many others couldn’t help but gush over her figure. A few more were left speechless and opted to comment with emoji instead of words.

“I’d really like to just kick those hearts over and lay there with you. Happy v day gorgeous,” one Instagrammer wrote.

“Happy Valentine’s day i wish u lots of happiness may this day brighten up your heart and put a big smile on your face,” a second follower added.

“Always incredible and wickedly beautiful!!,” another raved in addition to a single red heart emoji.

This is not the first time in the past few weeks that the model has generated a ton of attention for something that she shared on her page. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Riel rocked a skimpy black bikini while sipping Grey Goose straight from the bottle. It comes as no surprise that that post earned her rave reviews as well.