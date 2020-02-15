Blond Bombshell Abby Rao Sizzles In Red Lace Lingerie Set & Matching Robe: ‘Valentineless’

Abby Rao let it all hang out in some scanty lingerie for her most recent Instagram update. The blond bombshell posted the racy photos to her account on Friday.

In the sexy snaps, Abby looked stunning as she wore a red lace bra, matching panties, a garter belt, sheer stockings, and a robe. The ensemble flaunted the model’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, and lean legs.

Abby accessorized the look with rings on her fingers and a diamond chain around her neck. She wore her golden locks parted down the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

In the first photo, Abby posed in front of a plain wall with one hand resting on her thigh and the other in her hair. The second shot featured Abby with both of her arms at her sides and one hip cocked out as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

The model opted for a full face of makeup in the photos. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a dark pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the snaps, Abby revealed that she was “valentineless,” and asked her fans if any of them were going without valentines on the romantic holiday.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 1.1 million followers fell in love with the images. The post raked in more than 131,000 likes and over 1,500 comments in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her account.

“SO GORGEOUS,” one of Abby’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“I am so Valentineless so don’t feel bad. You’re absolutely gorgeous. Happy Valentine’s Day!” another loyal fan wrote.

“If my dream came true you’d be my valentine,” a third social media user stated.

“You’re so hot,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Abby is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves for her fans to admire.

Earlier this month, the model sent temperatures soaring when she posed in a pair of white jeans and a revealing white tube top that laced in the front, showcasing her abundant cleavage and hourglass figure.

That upload also proved to be a popular one among Abby Rao’s fans. To date, it has racked up over 135,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.