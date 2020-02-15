Gigi Hadid Calls Zayn Malik Her Valentine In New Instagram, Seemingly Confirming Rekindled Romance

Gigi Hadid called Zayn Malik her Valentine in the most recent post on her secondary Instagram account, “@giposable” Gigi reserves this account for the pictures that she takes with a disposable camera and Zayn was in the latest of these images. In the snapshot, Zayn stands by himself while wearing a navy blue bomber-style jacket with black trim and several zipper details. The former One Direction band member also wore a thick black beanie and placed his hands in the pockets of his jacket.

Besides calling Zayn her Valentine in the caption of the post, Gigi also revealed that the photo was taken on the family’s ranch in December 2019. The setting of the photo certainly looks rustic. The pop heartthrob stood in a grassy patch of land in the image and there was a wooden fence behind him.

Gigi’s post has been liked close to 100,000 times since it was posted on Valentine’s Day and more than 2,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments sections, fans seemed excited at the prospect that Zayn and Gigi might be dating again.

“I’m not fangirling over the cutest couple in the world,” one fan wrote. “I swear.”

“YALL THAT MEANS YOU GUYS WERE TOGETHER THEN TOO?? OMGGG” a second commenter remarked.

Other fans wanted to see more photos.

“Now give us a picture of you two together,” another Instagram user remarked before adding a prayer and red heart emoji to the comment.

“I’m so happy for you two I love you guys so so so much,” a fourth fan added.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, one of Gigi’s Instagram stories from late last year hinted that she and Zayn had been spending time together at Christmas. In one video, the blond supermodel said that she was marinating a chicken for Zayne’s mother’s curry chicken salad recipe.

ET also reported that they were spotted strolling around New York City in January. The article noted that paparazzi snapped them walking toward Gigi’s apartment. According to the photos published by the celebrity news site, Gigi wore an oversized pale green suit over a white turtleneck as she walked with her arm locked in Zayn’s. He wore what appeared to be a green patchwork jacket with jeans and walked with his hands in his pockets.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Zayn and Gigi started talking again after she ended her romance with former The Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Cameron.