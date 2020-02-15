Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Introduce Fans To Their New Puppy, And Gideon Is Clearly In Love

Joy-Anna also revealed the cute canine's name and breed.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her family had one more sweet soul to share their love with the day after Valentine’s Day. On Saturday, the 22-year-old Counting On star took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband, 26-year-old Austin Foryth, had adopted an adorable puppy.

Joy-Anna’s post included two snapshots of the little dog, which she identified as a black Labrador Retriever. In the first photo, the cute pooch was sitting on the floor and looking up at Austin with her big brown puppy dog eyes. Her new owner was perched on a short stool and holding her leash.

Austin was smiling, but the grin on his 1-year-old son’s face was bigger. Little Gideon looked downright giddy over the newest addition to the Forsyth family. He was standing next to his new canine companion with one arm around her neck. The pup was already big enough that her head nearly reached Gideon’s shoulder.

In Joy-Anna’s second photo, the black Lab was stretched out on the floor with her head resting on the edge of a white and black rug. She looked a bit tuckered out, but Gideon was obviously still brimming with excitement. He was pictured laughing as he lay on his stomach beside his furry friend.

According to the caption of Joy-Anna’s post, the puppy’s name is Brielle. She revealed that Gideon calls her “B” for short, and she remarked that Brielle has “already added so much joy” to her new home.

Joy-Anna and Austin’s Instagram followers were thrilled to meet Gideon’s new playmate, and they were also pleased to see the little boy looking so happy. In a little over 20 minutes, they had already liked the photos of Brielle and Gideon bonding over 22,000 times.

“Awww how precious! Nothing like a little boy and his best friend doggy. They’ll grow together being besties,” read one response to the post.

“That smile lights the whole world. Labs are such great dogs for kids,” another admirer remarked.

“He’s stinking adorable! That dog is pretty cute too,” wrote a third fan.

“Awwwww. A child growing up with his dog. They will always have a playmate, and the bond they will develop will be unbreakable,” read a fourth comment.

While Joy-Anna’s latest Instagram post seemingly had many of her fans smiling, another recent photo that was also well-received likely caused a few tears. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Duggar daughter suffered a miscarriage last July, and the loss has been tough on her. She commissioned a drawing of her family posing with Jesus, who was holding a baby to represent the daughter she lost. Joy-Anna shared a photo of the artwork on Instagram, where it was met with a flood of emotional responses from other mothers who have suffered miscarriages.