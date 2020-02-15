WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Reportedly Rejects Another Contract Offer

Matt Hardy‘s days in WWE appear to be coming to an end. According to Web Is Jericho, the legendary performer has reportedly rejected another contract offer after teasing his departure earlier this week, and All Elite Wrestling is his likely destination.

The superstar made a surprise appearance on the latest Monday Night Raw, where he confronted Randy Orton for attacking Edge. “The Viper” then attacked Hardy, presumably as a means of writing him off of WWE television as his contract is set to expire in March.

However, it has since been announced by the company that Hardy will compete against Orton in a no holds barred match on the next episode of Monday Night Raw. However, due to the match’s non-disqualification rules, it gives WWE an opportunity to write Hardy off of television more definitively from a storytelling perspective. Furthermore, Hardy is an ideal pawn to use to get more heat on Orton as he heads into a feud with Edge.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it’s believed that he’ll join AEW in the coming weeks and be revealed as the mysterious leader of The Dark Order faction. If that’s the case, it’s highly likely that he’ll reprise his “Broken” gimmick, which he adopted prior to returning to WWE in 2017.

The rumors were fueled further on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, where the faction’s mysterious leader used the word “wonderful,” which is Hardy’s catchphrase. Of course, since he’s still contracted to WWE, it’s all speculation at the time of this writing, as the superstar can’t enter negotiations with other companies until his current deal has expired.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Hardy and his brother Jeff previously discussed participating in a year-long storyline with Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks. Now that the Jacksons are executive vice presidents of AEW, they might want to recruit their fellow sibling tag team and host that storyline in the near future.

It remains to be seen if Hardy will re-sign with WWE or go to AEW, but since the company has barely used him in the last year, he looks set for a change of scenery. The superstar has repeatedly hinted at leaving on social media in recent months, but he could just be messing with his followers.

Of course, WWE won’t want to see one of their veteran performers join their main competition. Hardy is still a very popular superstar, and he could bring more eyes to AEW’s product.