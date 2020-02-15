‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Devon Gets A Clue

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, February 17 bring a big lead for Devon as he continues to try to find Colin and the money the conman swindled him out of last year.

Devon (Bryton James) follows a lead on his money, according to SheKnows Soaps. For months, now, Devon has searched for his fortune after Colin (Tristan Rogers) escaped the Genoa City police and took the money from Cane (Daniel Goddard). Colin orchestrated a fake will from Katherine Chancellor, and after it was supposedly authenticated, Devon signed over the majority of his inheritance to Cane. It wasn’t too long before Devon realized the ultimate conman had conned him.

Jill (Jess Walton) has tried to help Devon locate the missing money, and so has Chance (Donny Boaz). Finally, there’s been a break, and the noose is supposedly tightening, so Devon hopes that he will eventually have the cash restored to him. In the meantime, he had to close Power Communications and lay off Mariah (Camryn Grimes), which made him sad. However, Elena’s (Brytni Sarpy) new clinic is helping Devon move on from having to close the division. Perhaps this break is the one that will restore Katherine’s fortune to her rightful heir.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) plays with Adam (Mark Grossman). He doesn’t know it, but Phyllis knows what Adam and Chance have been hiding from their time together in Las Vegas. Adam is so confident that he outsmarted Phyllis that he doesn’t even bother to consider that she might have finally gotten the goods after months of trying to learn the secret. Unfortunately for Adam, he underestimated his rival. He may end up regretting the day that he gave Phyllis another property named Grand Phoenix instead of the hotel in Genoa City. She’s been determined to get the hotel back since she’s the one who originally came up with the concept and designed it.

Now that Phyllis has the goods, she has leverage over Adam, and she teases him about it, but he still doesn’t believe. Unfortunately for Adam, Phyllis goes to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and she offers a trade — Chelsea’s share of The Grand Phoenix Hotel for Adam’s continued freedom. Otherwise, he could face prison for killing a man in Sin City. Chelsea desperately wants to keep Adam out of jail, so she might just agree to Phyllis’ terms, which certainly won’t please Adam. For now, it looks like Phyllis will win.