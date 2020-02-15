Felicity Huffman And Her Teenage Daughters Support William H. Macy In His New Play

Felicity Huffman and her two daughters tried to avoid cameras in Los Angeles, California.

It’s relatively rare to see former Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman out and about these days as she’s not doing any acting. However, she and her two daughter’s were all spotted out together on Thursday evening as they headed to downtown Los Angeles, California to see their father, William H. Macy’s new play, according to The Daily Mail.

It was clear that Huffman and her two daughters, 17-year-old Georgia and 19-year-old Sophia, were trying their best to go unnoticed by cameras. Huffman wore black from head to toe, with a beanie, leather jacket and slacks. She held a big bouquet of flowers for Macy which she used to help block her face from the cameras. Her girls also avoided attention, Sophia holding her hand in front of her face to avoid the paparazzi.

Macy, on the other hand, made somewhat of a more noticeable entrance when he arrived for the play on his motorcycle. He has a role in David Mamet’s new play entitled The Christopher Boy’s Communion.

The family is getting back on their feet after a year that was full of challenges. Huffman’s role in the college admissions scandal led to intense backlash against the whole family, including their teenage daughters who felt the heat. Huffman admitted to working with Rick Singer and paying $15,000 to have her older daughter’s SAT responses corrected so she would score higher on the exam and have a chance at getting into her dream school. When the news broke, Huffman publicly apologized and accepted a plea deal.

“I have broken the law, deceived the educational community, betrayed my daughter and failed my family,” she wrote in an emotional three page letter to the court.

Huffman’s daughter was not aware of the crime her mother committed at the time. Huffman was ultimately given a very light sentence, and served less than two weeks in prison. In addition, she is doing community service and a year of probation. Now that the dust has settled the worst is over for this star, her family is beginning to pick up the pieces and learn to come. Macy described how Huffman is beginning to make amends with her daughters as The Inquisitr previously reported.