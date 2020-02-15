Donald Trump Middle Class Tax Cut Plan Slammed As Political Ploy

Donald Trump is weighing a tax plan that will give middle-income Americans a 10 percent tax cut, dubbed “Tax Cuts 2.0,” according to Politico. The White House announced that Trump will release his renewed tax plan in September, just in time for the 2020 election cycle.

But as Raw Story reports, critics are calling the move a shameless political ploy to appeal to voters.

“In a meeting in the Oval, I guess two days ago, he looked at me and he said, ‘Let’s get it out by September,'” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said. “We’d love to have a 10 percent middle-class tax cut, and we would love to strengthen and make permanent some of the other tax cuts.”

Kudlow confirmed that the tax plan will be released in September, two months before the presidential election. The timing will likely contrast with the Democratic candidate’s tax plan, which is expected to target additional taxes on wealthy Americans and major corporations.

Trump has faced criticism for his 2017 tax plan, which critics say didn’t benefit middle and lower-class Americans enough.

The Tax March movement spokesperson Maur Quint called the plan a “scam” and slammed it as a political move meant to appeal to voters.

“Announcing an ambiguous set of so-called middle-class tax cuts just ahead of the November election is yet another political ploy,” Quint said.

She went on to say that the original tax plan was a boon to billionaires and corporations, but did little to help the average American. Now, she says, Trump is doubling down on his attempt to benefit the wealthy at the expense of the working class.

“The only promise Trump is fulfilling with this second round of tax cuts is his commitment to enrich the rich at the expense of working people,” she said.

She added that if Trump had wanted to help the middle class more, he could have done so at any time, rather than waiting until his re-election bid. Instead, she says, he is pushing tax giveaways for the wealthy and for corporations.

Trump’s original tax cuts, called the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. It also cut taxes for wealthy Americans, along with tax cuts for the middle class, though those cuts expire in 2025. The president has also taken aim at Social Security and Medicare, pledging to slash the budget for both in his 2021 budget proposal after promising while running for office he wouldn’t touch the programs.

He also cut back federal pay, claiming “serious” economic conditions, as The Inquisitr previously reported.