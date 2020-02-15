Instagram Model Charly Jordan Stuns In A Purple Bikini For A Trio Of Photos

Charly got goofy by sticking her tongue out for one of the snapshots.

Charly Jordan flaunted her fit figure in a pretty purple bikini for a set of sizzling snapshots.

On Saturday, Charly helped her 2.8 million Instagram followers kick off their weekends on a high note by treating them to three photos of the tiny two-piece. Her bathing suit featured a tie-dye print in various shades of purple, including indigo and lavender. Her top had fixed triangle cups that extended all the way up to the tops of her shoulders before tapering into thin, adjustable spaghetti straps. Her back strap was a similar thickness, and it featured a hook closure instead of ties. The center of the top’s bust was embellished with a small silver ring.

Charly’s matching bottoms featured the same eye-catching inky pattern. They had thick, high-cut sides that hit the model right above the hip. The garment’s waistline dipped down in a dramatic V to further accentuate her slender frame. Charly was pictured with her back angled toward the camera in one of her photos, which revealed that the seat of her bottoms provided quite a bit of coverage. However, she was still teasing her fans with a glimpse of her peachy derriere.

Charly accessorized her bathing suit with a silver chain necklace, a single bangle bracelet, and multiple rings. She was also pictured rocking a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses in her final photo. Rather than go barefoot, Charly wore a pair of plain white walking shoes.

The blond bombshell wore her long hair parted down the center and styled in piecey waves. Her makeup application included shimmery pink eye shadow and a coral lip. However, the colors were somewhat distorted because her photos were taken during the “golden hour” when the sun’s fading glow bathes everything in an orange light.

For her first photo, Charly struck a playful pose by bending over and sticking her tongue out. She was holding her shades in her hands instead of wearing them.

In her second photo, she stretched her svelte body out by raising her arms up over her head. For her third snapshot, she sat on the concrete edge of a small outdoor pool. Her left knee was bent, and she was turning her head back toward the camera. She was pulling her sunglasses down to stare at the photographer over the top of their dark frames.

Over the span of just 45 minutes, Charly’s photos racked up over 105,000 likes.

“That purple is a really good color for you!” read one response to her post.

“Beautiful view to behold,” another fan gushed.

“Great photos and great hair!!” a third admirer remarked.

Charly rocked a less colorful look in another social media snapshot that her fans absolutely adored. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Instagram followers also showered her with praise when she posed in a black bikini with thong bottoms.