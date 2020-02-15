Hillary Clinton Could Be Playing A Surprise Role In The 2020 Presidential Race, Report Claims

Hillary Clinton may not be done with presidential politics just yet, a new report indicates.

A report published on Saturday by the Drudge Report claimed that Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is considering tapping the former secretary of state as a vice presidential running mate in this year’s race. The report was picked up by the Washington Examiner, noting that Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge posted the news in a rare tweet, which the site said he will likely delete as he does not keep tweets.

The report noted that Bloomberg’s interest in Clinton was kicked up after internal polling found that she would help his chances of winning in November. So far, neither Bloomberg nor any other candidates in the tightly packed race have raised the idea of who they might pick as vice president.

Clinton had repeatedly denied reports that she was considering entering the 2020 race, saying she was done after a second failed presidential bid ended with the election of Donald Trump in 2016. As the Washington Examiner noted, Clinton said that despite any itches she may feel to take on Trump a second time, she intends only to play a supporting role in this year’s election.

“I certainly feel the urge because I feel like the 2016 election was really an odd time and an odd outcome,” Clinton told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview. “And the more we learn, the more that seems to be the case. But I’m going to support the people who are running now and do everything I can to help elect the Democratic nominee.”

While Clinton was clear that she had no intention to run for president again, she did not rule out serving as the No. 2 on another candidate’s ticket, though believed she was unlikely to get a call for the job.

“So I never say never because I do believe in serving my country, but it’s not going to happen,” she told DeGeneres.

Bloomberg has made the most of his late entry into the 2020 Democratic primary, using his fortune to make significant ad buys across the country and quickly raising his stature in polling. A newly released poll from the delegate-rich state of Florida showed that the former New York City mayor is leading the pack. The St. Pete Polls survey found that Bloomberg had the support of 27.3 percent of voters, jumping just ahead of Joe Biden.