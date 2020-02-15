Jenelle Evans Blasts Reports That She And David Eason Have Reunited

Jenelle Evans says she is “sick” of the rumors surrounding her and estranged husband David Eason’s marriage. As The Inquistr previously reported, news surfaced that the couple was living together in North Carolina as they reconsider splitting up their marriage. But Jenelle insisted to E News! that the two aren’t reuniting – they’re just trying to co-parent the best they can.

Asked if she and David are back together, Jenelle denied the rumors and lamented the fact that she is having a difficult time finding privacy in her personal life.

“Nope, not right now,” she said.”Just co-parenting. No one knows anything and I’m sick of everyone trying to guess my life. I have no privacy no matter what I do.”

Jenelle also denied rumors that the two are living together.

“No, he lives at the North Carolina house that we own together. I still have my apartment,” she confirmed.

A source close to the couple confirmed the news.

“There is no real change to their relationship situation,” an insider said.

Jenelle is mom to Jace Evans, 10, Kaiser Griffith, 5, and Ensley Eason, 2. She and David have been co-parenting Ensley after announcing in October of last year that they were going to get divorced. The couple had been married for two years.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she said at the time. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

Jenelle’s confirmation comes after a source explained that the two had moved back in together in their North Carolina home. The two were spotted several times hanging out in Nashville together along with Ensley. Their social media accounts also seemed to confirm that they were hanging out in North Carolina when they both posted a video of a new pet goat.

A source close to the couple said that Jenelle was splitting time at her apartment and in North Carolina with David.

Jenelle and David’s relationship has been on a rocky path ever since David shot and killed the family dog, claiming that the French bulldog had bit Ensley. The fallout was swift, with the couple losing custody of their children. After a legal battle, they were able to regain custody of Ensley, but the couple announced that they were divorcing shortly after.

Jenelle filed for a restraining order against David but later dropped the order.