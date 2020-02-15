Mariah Carey Gets A Kiss From Younger Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka In New Instagram Photo

Mariah Carey received a kiss from her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In a photo that appeared to have been taken during the couple’s Valentine’s Day celebration, the 36-year-old background dancer planted his lips on the “We Belong Together” singer’s face as they stood beneath a bunch of white and red balloons. His eyes were closed in the shared snapshot and he seemed to be wearing a black and red zippered sweater with brown leather-like panels.

Mariah sent a coquettish glance toward the camera as she received her boyfriend’s kiss. The pop legend’s faced glowed in the soft lighting present in the photo. She wore neutral-toned eyeshadow with dark eyeliner and continued those understated makeup choices with her glossy pink lipstick. Mariah wore her honey-blond hair straight for the occasion and it fell well past her shoulders. All of her styling choices elegantly complimented the sparkly champagne-colored evening gown she donned in the image.

Mariah left her caption blank except for a kissing face emoji.

As of this writing, the photo has been liked more than 100,000 times and more than 1,200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans raved over the photo of the couple.

“Beautiful! As per usual,” one person wrote. “Love you MC!”

“So lovely Mariah!” another added. “Hope you’re having great time you and your family.”

Other fans called Mariah and Bryan “King” and “Queen” while some refered to them as “couple goals.”

But some seemed to focus on complimenting Mariah in particular.

“Look at that model face!!” a third commenter remarked. “I hope you had a great Valentine’s Day!!”

And others made quips about the look the singer had on her face in the photo.

“Mariah’s “when another girl is looking at my bae” face” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Although he doesn’t show up on her Instagram often, this isn’t the first time that Bryan has popped up on Mariah’s page. In a video last year that was reposted from her TikTok account, the two had some fun recreating a scene from the movie Mean Girls. The singer looked stunning in a red and blue plaid shirt over what appeared to be a curve-hugging black dress. He looked handsome as well in a denim jacket worn over a a black t-shirt.

“Happy Mean Girls Day!” Mariah wrote in the caption before adding a collection of starry heart emoji to it.

The clip has been viewed more than 600,000 times since its upload on October 3, 2019.