‘Pump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Takes Aim At Kristen Doute’s Ex-Boyfriend Brian Carter, Tells Him To ‘Get A Job’

Jax Taylor isn’t impressed with the lifestyle Brian Carter was living during the time he and Kristen Doute were in an on-again, off-again relationship.

In a February 14 interview with the Bravo Insider, the Vanderpump Rules star took aim at Carter for failing to get a job and relying on Doute’s financial support.

“I think Carter needs to figure out his sh*t,” Taylor said. “Get a job, get your own apartment.”

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules last year, Carter was seen living with Doute at her West Hollywood apartment as she complained that he wasn’t pitching in in the way she hoped he would. Although Carter is a photographer and works as a photographer’s assistant at times in Los Angeles, he appeared to be struggling to provide Doute with the steady partnership she was expecting.

Then, during Season 8, Taylor expressed concern that Carter was still freeloading off Doute at her new house in The Valley, which she denied.

“As a man, I don’t know how it is when your girl is paying for everything,” Taylor continued. “When she’s got the house, she’s got the job… I know we live in an era now where women are more independent but I’m old school.”

According to Taylor, he believes that the man should take care of the woman in a relationship.

While Taylor did acknowledge that women are more independent from their partners today than they have traditionally been in the past, he said he was raised by a man who supported his mother, and he intended to do the same in his marriage to wife Brittany Cartwright. As he explained, he would be fine if Brittany wanted to work, and he wouldn’t stop her. But he also said that he would be happy with her staying home and being supported by him.

“I think you should take care of your wife. I think she shouldn’t have a job. I think she shouldn’t have to do anything,” he shared. “I come from a time where you take care of your wife. The man should take care of the woman.”

