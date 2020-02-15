Hoda Kotb Admits She Regrets Discussing Personal Grooming Habits On Live Television

There is one particular comment from 2013 about a landing strip that Hoda Kotb wishes she could take back.

The Today Show’s Hoda Kotb is known for her candidness on television, often sharing special moments about her family, relationship and personal life. Her openness is an undeniable part of what makes the fourth hour of the show so successful. However, Kotb can admit that there is one specific personal detail about her grooming habits that she wishes she’d never discussed on air, according to OK!.

The conversation she’s referencing is one she had on live television when Kathie Lee Gifford was still her co-anchor. It was in March of 2013, and she and Gifford were doing a segment about what someone’s personal grooming habits mean about them and what specific character traits grooming habits could signify. The studio was full of laughter as Gifford passionately gave her opinion about the different habits before asking Kotb which one she was. She replied that she was a landing strip.

On their February 12 show, Kotb’s current co-host — Jenna Bush Hager — asked her to name one of the things she most regrets saying on air. It took no time for Kotb to name this incident.

“If I could take back the landing strip, I would take that back. We were talking about grooming, and you know how Kathie Lee is. She’s like, ‘Well, what do you have?’ And I go, ‘What do you mean?’ She goes, ‘What do you have?’ And I felt pressured. So, I blurted it out.”

Kotb went on to explain how embarrassed she was about this afterwards, saying she “felt sick about it.”

Despite the fact that Kotb may have gotten a little too personal at one time or another throughout the years, it didn’t stop a crowd from coming to the studio earlier this month when Kotb and Hager did their show in front of a live audience for the first time. Fans came from near and far to enjoy the show and see the television duo in real life. Hager needed a moment to soak it all in.

“You know when there are big moments in your life? It’s your wedding, it’s your first job, it’s the kids are running around. Sometimes you need to take one second and just literally sit in the moment. You guys, thank you for coming, for traveling from all around,” she told those gathered.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, as of this month, Kotb and Hager have begun to do their show in front of a live audience every Thursday and Friday.