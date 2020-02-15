Norwegian Hottie Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Tiny Waist In Revealing Crop Top & Ripped Jeans

Hilde Osland wasn’t shy about showing some skin in a skimpy crop top for her latest Instagram upload. The Norwegian hottie published the post to her account on Saturday morning.

In the update, Hilde rocked a pink off-the-shoulder crop top that boasted a knotted element in the front. The top showcased the model’s toned arms, shoulders, ample cleavage, flat tummy, tiny waist, and rock hard abs.

The blond bombshell paired the top with some ripped up jeans that flaunted her curvy hips and lean legs. She accessorized the look with a large brown leather purse slung over her shoulder, brown sandals, and gold hoop earrings.

Hilde wore her long, platinum locks parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of makeup.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a light pink gloss on her lips. She also sported a glowing tan all over her body.

In the first photo, Hilde showed off her impressive physique in the outfit as she stood in front of a stunning view. She held onto a white banister behind her and beamed a smile for the camera. The second photo was a close-up of the model that featured her tucking her hair behind her ear. The final photo was another full body shot.

In the caption of the pic, Hilde called the ensemble her weekend outfit of the day, and revealed that the clothes were made by the brand FashionNova.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 2.7 million followers showed their love for the post by clicking the like button 31,000 times and leaving over 490 comments within the first hour after it was posted.

“You’re quite the little hottie,” one of Hilde’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Perfect every time Hildee. Happy weekend to you,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Look so amazing and beautiful capture. Love your outfit, a third social media user said.

“Love this girl’s look,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model often delights her followers with photos of herself in scanty outfits such as skintight leggings, form-fitting dresses, and sexy swimwear.

Earlier this week, Hilde Osland rocked a red string bikini on the beach as she turned up the heat for her Valentine’s Day Instagram post. To date, that upload has racked up over 152,000 likes and more than 2,600 comments.