‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Doesn’t Think Scheana Marie And Brock Davies’ Relationship Will Last

Jax Taylor isn't sold on Scheana's new man.

Jax Taylor isn’t convinced that Scheana’s new romance with boyfriend Brock Davies is going to last.

Just four months after the couple went public on Instagram during a trip to Bali, Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules co-star and longtime friend spoke to the Bravo Insider about his thoughts on the relationship before admitting that he doesn’t think they’ll work out in the long run.

“Sorry guys, but I don’t think it’s going to last,” he said on February 14.

According to Jax, he understands that it is likely hard for Scheana, as well as Kristen Doute, to see all of their friends and co-stars getting married and engaged but believes they are “extremely co-dependent.” He then said that while it is a good thing that both women “love to take care of their men,” he’d like to see them take care of themselves for a change.

Prior to her relationship with Brock, Scheana was single ever since she split from Robert Parks-Valletta in late 2017. Although the reality star did casually date a few men, including her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Adam Spott, and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Robby Hayes, she didn’t commit to anyone until going public with Brock in November of last year.

Still, Jax believes Scheana needs a man in her life to be happy and doesn’t think that should be the case.

“Her and Kristen need to be single for a while,” he shared. “I’m sorry, I love [them] both. I do. This is a game and I have to pick the right answer.”

Jax went on to say that when it comes to answering questions for the Bravo Insider, he’s rarely ever been wrong about his thoughts on his co-stars’ futures.

Although Jax isn’t at all convinced that Scheana and Brock are in it for the long haul, he made it quite clear that he cares for Scheana deeply and also said that he is a big fan of Brock and believes he’s a great guy.

“I love Brock. I think he’s a great guy,” he insisted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jax also spoke about Brock during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year. At the time, Jax’s wife Brittany Cartwright said she hoped that things between Scheana and Brock, who she compared to Jason Momoa, work out before saying that the two of them are a really hot couple.

Meanwhile, Jax again said that Brock is a “great guy.”