R. Kelly Hit With Another Indictment For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Another Minor

R. Kelly is currently behind bars facing charges related to sexual abuse, but now the disgraced singer is in even more trouble after being charged for sexually abusing another minor. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Kelly is accused of abusing a girl that he met in 1997 or 1998 referred to as “Minor 6.” The girl was 14 or 15 at the time of the alleged abuse.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was also hit with charges related to making a six-figure payment to individuals in order to obtain videos of Kelly having sex with minors in order to prevent them from being used against him.

The filing claims that Kelly “engaged in sexual contact and sexual acts” with this new individual between 1997 and 2000. This brings the total of girls involved in the case to 5 after a sixth name was removed from the case.

This individual, known as “Minor 2,” is central to the obstruction of justice charges for the videotape payments, and her removal could mean that the evidence related to this individual is still relevant but they don’t want to present her as a victim to the jury.

Jeffrey Cramer, managing director in Chicago of Berkeley Research Group, weighed in on the shifting charges.

“The presentation of the evidence seems to have been tweaked a little bit, but the overall construction of the case remains the same,” he said.

However, Kelly’s defense team sees this as evidence that the prosecution doesn’t have a solid case against the disgraced singer.

“They have amended away a victim, changed the time period for counts, and changed the allegedly responsible entities in terms of forfeiture allegations,” attorney Mike Leonard said. “Moreover, to date, they have failed to even identify to us the victim identified in (the) amended indictment — with a promise they will do so in the future.”

Kelly is facing charges in Chicago and New York, along with newer charges in Minnesota. The Brooklyn charges are for racketeering, while Chicago is focused on child pornography and obstruction of justice.

Prior to this, Kelly was hit with new charges of bribery for allegedly paying off a government worker in order to marry singer Aaliyah, who was underage when they wed. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kelly met Aaliyah when she was 12 and may have bribed an official to enable them to get married in secret, though the marriage was eventually annulled.

The new indictment could push back Kelly’s court date, which is slated to begin in April.