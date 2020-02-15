Bikini Model Alexa Collins Goes ‘Window Shopping’ In A Plunging Snakeskin Dress & Chunky Heels

Alexa Collins showed off her style in a stunning dress for her latest Instagram update. The bikini model shared the gorgeous photos with her fans on Saturday.

In the sexy snaps, Alexa rocked a plunging snakeskin-print gown with a thigh-high slit. The floor-length dress showcased the blond bombshell’s massive cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and long, lean legs.

Alexa posed on a sidewalk in Miami, Florida for the post. She wore her long, golden locks parted down the center and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She accessorized with a purse slung over her shoulder and some chunky tan heels.

In the first photo, the model gave a sultry stare into the camera as she ran her fingers through her hair. The second shot featured Alexa turned to the side as her skirt and her hair blew back in the wind. She looked over her shoulder at something behind her.

The model opted for a full face of makeup in the photos. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and light pink gloss on her full lips. She completed the glam look with a glowing tan all over her body.

In the caption of the photo, the model revealed that her dress was made by the brand Hot Miami Styles, and that she was spending the day window shopping.

Of course, many of Alexa’s 792,000-plus followers fell in love with the shots. The photos gained more than 3,000 likes and over 80 comments in the first hour after they were published to her account.

“Awesome have you a great shopping day. Super look,” one of Alexa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Lovely dress. You look amazing gorgeous. I love you baby. Enjoy your day,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Wow babe gorgeous,” a third social media user stated.

“Love your clothes and your radiance,” a fourth person gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa is known for getting the pulses of her fans racing with her steamy online photos. Earlier this week, the model delighted her followers when she posed in a pair of unbuttoned pajamas with a lip pattern on them in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The ensemble flaunted Alexa Collins’ enviable curves, and was a big hit among her fans. To date, the pic has raked in more than 11,000 likes and over 190 comments.