Angela Simmons Shows Off Cleavage In Super-Short Black Mini Dress On Instagram

Angela Simmons gave her 6.4 million Instagram followers a treat on Valentine’s Day when she shared photos of herself in a super-short black mini dress. The design featured a low neckline which showed off the black bra that she wore underneath it and her cleavage. The reality TV star/entrepreneur leaned against a wall in the first photo and placed one hand on her hip which drew the eye to the dress’s tiered flouncy sleeves. In the second photo, she faced the wall which showed off the curves of her derriere.

Angela paired the garment with pointed-toe heels and appeared to wear diamond studs in her ears as accessories. As for her makeup, she opted for a vampy look that comprised of a dark smoky eye, long eyelashes and dark red lipstick. She wore her hair swept over to one side from a side-part, a choice that added an aspect of old Hollywood glamor to the look.

As of this writing, the photo series has been liked by more than 70,000 Instagram user and more than 300 people have commented on it. In the comments, fans raved over the reality TV star’s appearance.

“@angelasimmons is the most beautiful woman on this planet, holy sh*t,” one person wrote.

“Ur under arrest for looking that good,” another added.

Others mentioned the rumors that she’s currently in a relationship with Shad Moss, a.k.a Lil Bow Wow.

“I can’t wait for you and @shadmoss to get married,” a third person wrote. “It’s going to be a beautiful marriage.”

And then there were commenters who seemed to long for a relationship with Angela.

“When are we going out??” a fourth commenter asked.

This is hardly the first time that Angela Simmons has shown off her figure in a mini-dress on her Instagram page. In a previous photo series, she rocked a short gold frock that ended at her mid-thigh as she posed on a city street. In two of the photos she posed near to an open car door but posed on a side-walk in the third. Much like the dress in her most recent Instagram post, the dress featured a low neckline which revealed the mother-of-one’s black bra and cleavage. Angela wore her hair loose in barrel curls that fell past her shoulders. She paired her dress with a light and dark brown fur coat and pointed-toe heels.

The photos have proved popular with her fans as many commenters showered her with compliments in response to the post. They’ve also been liked over 40,000 times since its upload a day ago.