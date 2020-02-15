UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Looks Smoking Hot In Scandalous Black Lingerie

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot double Instagram update in which she rocked scandalous black lingerie for Valentine’s Day. The picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, as Arianny included the location in the geotag of the post. She posed in front of a bold red backdrop, with a few heart-shaped balloons visible behind her and a bouquet of stunning white roses in front of her.

Arianny rocked a skimpy black bodysuit that clung to her curves. The bodysuit had a plunging neckline that dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The sides of the bodysuit were high-cut and stretched over her hips, elongating her legs. The ensemble featured a zig-zag semi-sheer pattern, and also had a thin black choker around her neck with a strand of black fabric that went down her chest and attached to the neckline of the bodysuit for a sexy vibe.

She added a few accessories to the ensemble as well, including delicate bracelets on both wrists, a pair of stiletto heels, and some dangling earrings. Arianny’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and softly curled, and she played with her hair in the first snap as she stared at the camera with a seductive look on her face.

In the second snap in the series, she gazed off into the distance and arched her back slightly. The brunette bombshell had a soft pink shade on her lips and neutral makeup that accentuated her beauty. She paired the sizzling snaps with a caption that discussed the “commercialized” aspect of Valentine’s Day.

Whether or not they celebrated the romantic holiday, her fans couldn’t seem to get enough of the scandalously sexy snaps. The post received over 44,200 likes within just 16 hours, and also racked up 323 comments from her eager followers in the same time span.

One follower lamented Arianny’s relationship status, and said “we’re still trying to get over the fact that you’re taken.”

“Now that’s what I call a Valentine’s day Gift. Forget chocolates. I want her #goddess,” another fan added, followed by a series of emoji.

“Seriously beautiful,” one follower said.

Another shared a post packed with flower emoji, and said “wow you look lovely so beautiful.”

Arianny looks smoking hot whether she’s wearing lingerie or regular attire. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked skintight leather pants, a bold printed blouse, and sky-high stiletto heels while she was out for dinner at Nobu Malibu.