Meghan Markle Is ‘Running The Show’ Following The Firing Of Staff, One Expert Claims

Royal expert Neil Sean claimed that the Duchess of Sussex had taken some responsibilities from Prince Harry.

On Friday, it was reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had fired the 15 staffers under their employ at Buckingham Palace. The firings were another sign that the couple is serious about their decision to step back from their duties as royals and begin to lead more independent lives. Now, according to reporting in Fox News, one royal expert is claiming that Meghan is running the show, especially on matters of staffing.

In speaking with Fox, British broadcaster Neil Sean said that the couple’s decision to fire their staff was “the final nail” in the coffin that was the relationship between the pair and the rest of the royal family. Sean also said that he had been told that many of the staffers had hoped to move to Canada and continue serving under Meghan and Harry, in part because they enjoyed working for the prince.

“Insiders also note that it’s Meghan that deals with this side of things and many believe it’s a simple case of her running the show and taking away any responsibility from Harry,” Sean said.

Sean added that he’d also heard from a source inside the royal family that the move seemed to reaffirm the fact that the couple were looking to distance themselves completely from their lives as royals. He claimed that the move was a shock not just to the staff but also to the queen, who believed the couple when they said that they wanted to remain an active part of the royal family.

“A senior advisor told me, ‘She is playing a very dangerous game as the royal family will only take so much,'” Sean said.

In a previous discussion with Fox News, Sean also suggested that the general feeling about Harry and Meghan was that they wouldn’t be seen in the U.K. for a long time. Now that they have no official royal duties to perform, Sean seemed to suggest that they were no longer obligated to visit the country.

When they first announced their decision to step back from the royal family, Harry and Meghan said that they intended to split their time between North America and the U.K. The announcement, which was made on January 8, also revealed the couple’s intentions to become financially independent. Sean claimed that, while the queen had spoken warmly about Meghan in her statement accepting their departure, she was actually “baffled” by the duchess’ decision to opt out of the family. Markle’s decision came in part after she was treated harshly by the British press, Insider reports.