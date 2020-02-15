Hoda Kotb Celebrates Her Daughter Haley’s Adoption Anniversary, ‘I Believe In Miracles’

Three years ago Hoda Kotb's dream of having a child finally came true.

February 14 is a particularly special day for the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb. In addition to it being Valentine’s Day, it’s also the day that Kotb welcomed her now 3-year-old adoptive daughter Haley Joy into her family. In honor of the important day, Kotb shared some throwback photos from Haley’s earlier years. She also reflected upon what this day means to her while on air, according to People.

February 14 is not Haley’s actual birthday but it is the day she “was born to us” Kotb explained, saying that her daughter gets to celebrate two birthdays every year, one on her real birthday and one on her adoptive one.

In a sweet Instagram tribute, Kotb shared a photo of herself holding Haley as a newborn. In the photo she looked down upon her new baby with a joyful expression. In the second photo, Haley is a toddler enjoying a birthday cake that Hoda made for her at home. The third photo is from Haley’s Sesame Street themed second birthday. Kotb and her soon-to-be-husband, Joel Schiffman, watch Haley proudly as she prepares to blow out the candles on her birthday cake.

“I believe in miracles. My first one happened 3 years ago. My only request… is for you Father Time… please slow down,” Kotb captioned the post.

Kotb’s family continued to grow in 2019 as she welcomed her second adoptive daughter, Hope Catherine, in April. It was also the year that she and Schiffman became engaged. As for whether or not Kotb’s family will continue to grow in the coming years, she’s not opposed to the idea. After Ellen DeGeneres asked her if she would consider adopting more children, Kotb revealed that has put thought into the future and knows that she and Schiffman would be able to provide a future child all the love and care they could ever need.

“I was scribbling in my journal and I was asking myself that question and I wrote in there, ‘I’m wondering if we should.’ And I wrote, ‘Do we have enough love?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes,’ And I said, ‘Do we have enough time?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Would our family be more enhanced?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’ “

Kotb and Schiffman are preparing for their wedding which she expects to be in the fall, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She expects to keep it small and simple with just close friends and family.