Hoda Kotb Celebrates Her Daughter Haley’s Adoption Anniversary, ‘I Believe In Miracles’

Three years ago, Hoda Kotb's dream of having a child finally came true.

February 14 is a particularly special day for the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb. In addition to it being Valentine’s Day, it’s also the day that Kotb welcomed her now 3-year-old adopted daughter Haley Joy into her family. In honor of the important day, Kotb shared some throwback photos from Haley’s earlier years. She also reflected on what this day means to her while on the air, according to People Magazine.

February 14 is not Haley’s actual birthday, but it is the day she “was born to us,” Kotb explained, saying that her daughter gets to celebrate two birthdays every year — one on her real birthdate and one on the date she was adopted.

In a sweet Instagram tribute, Kotb shared a photo of herself holding Haley as a newborn. In the photo, she looked down at her new baby, wearing a joyful expression. In the second snapshot, Haley is a toddler enjoying a birthday cake that Hoda made for her at home. The third photo is from Haley’s Sesame Street-themed second birthday. Kotb and her soon-to-be-husband, Joel Schiffman, watch Haley proudly as she prepares to blow out the candles on her birthday cake.

“I believe in miracles. My first one happened 3 years ago. My only request… is for you Father Time… please slow down,” Kotb captioned the post.

Kotb’s family continued to grow in 2019 as she welcomed her second adopted daughter, Hope Catherine, in April. It was also the year that she and Schiffman became engaged. As for whether or not Kotb’s family will continue to grow in the coming years, she’s not opposed to the idea. After Ellen DeGeneres asked her if she would consider adopting more children, Kotb revealed that she has put some thought into the idea, and she knows that she and Schiffman would be able to provide a future child all the love and care they could ever need.

“I was scribbling in my journal and I was asking myself that question and I wrote in there, ‘I’m wondering if we should.’ And I wrote, ‘Do we have enough love?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes,’ And I said, ‘Do we have enough time?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Would our family be more enhanced?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’ “

Kotb and Schiffman are preparing for their wedding, which she expects to be in the fall, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She expects to keep it small and simple with just close friends and family.