Ticket Sales From Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial Service Will Be Donated To Bryant’s Charity

New information has been released about the public memorial service being held for Kobe Bryant on February 24. The detailed plans for ticket sales include information about how fans can purchase tickets, and also explain how ticket sales will go toward honoring Bryant’s legacy. According to the NBA, beginning on February 14, fans were able to register for the chance to purchase tickets to the Celebration of Life event. The proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which was founded by Bryant before his death.

Registration for ticket sales will last through Monday, February 17. If fans are selected, they’ll have the chance to purchase tickets that cost anywhere between $24.02 and $224. Ticket purchasing will begin on February 19, and all tickets will be non-transferable. The memorial will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which is where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades.

Although the event will be broadcast on television, it will not be shown on any screens outside of the Staples Center in public places. The Lakers have advised fans without tickets not to gather outside of the Staples Center. The memorial service will be held at 10 am PST on February 24. Few additional details are known about what the service will contain, but it will likely feature tributes from many of Bryant’s former teammates.

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is designed to further Bryant and his dauther Gianna’s legacies by engaging in charitable endeavors throughout the world of sports. Bryant and his daughter died on January 26 in a helicopter crash. Following their deaths, Bryant’s wife Vanessa announced that the charity would be renamed. It was previously the Mamba Sports Foundation, but the Mambacita was added in order to celebrate Gianna.

In announcing the new name on Instagram, Vanessa also said that the mission of the organization remained the same. She said that the charity would still focus on empowering young athletes all over the world, now with a new, longer name.

Vanessa also reached out to fans to thank them for the support they had given her following Bryant and Gianna’s deaths. In the Instagram post, Vanessa was frank about her refusal to accept that her husband and daughter were gone, but also said that she had to go on living for the three daughters that were still with her. She also acknowledged that what she was feeling with normal, and she was praying for all those impacted by the tragedy.