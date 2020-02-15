Salma Hayek Explains Photo Of Her Hand On Eminem’s Chest: ‘I Made Such A Fool Of Myself’

Salma's awkward encounter with Eminem at the Oscars had a happy ending.

Salma Hayek revealed that she’s a huge fan of Eminem in an Instagram post that she shared on Wednesday. Unfortunately, she feared that she didn’t leave the best impression on the rapper when she encountered him backstage at the Oscars last weekend.

Eminem, 47, had been invited to the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony for a surprise performance of his song “Lose Yourself” from the soundtrack for the movie 8 Mile. The hip-hop tune made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003. Salma, 52, had been nominated for her role in the biopic Frida that same year, but Eminem was not at the awards ceremony to accept his Oscar.

Luckily, Salma got another opportunity to meet Eminem 18 years later on Sunday night. The moment she encountered him was captured on camera, and Salma explained what was happening in the two photos of their brief interaction. She said that she and the rapper might look “best friends” in the pictures, but they weren’t chatting and embracing because they’re such good pals.

According to the actress’ lengthy Instagram post, she was about to walk out onto the stage, and Eminem was exiting the stage. She wrote that she was “so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him.”

In one of the backstage photos, Salma was pictured speaking to Eminem, who had a somewhat bewildered expression on his face. Salma had the fingers of her right hand curled, and they were resting on Eminem’s chest near the gold chain necklace that he was wearing. Salma explained that she was trying to wipe water off of the singer’s T-shirt.

Matt Petit - Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

In the second snapshot, Salma had both arms around Eminem’s waist. He was standing with his side towards her, and he had his right arm resting around her shoulder. He was holding his left arm somewhat stiffly out to his side.

According to Salma, this photograph depicted her attempt to give the singer a hug. She noted that the mortification on her face was evident, and she deduced that the look on Eminem’s face was one of terror.

“If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said ‘Nice to meet you Eminem- I’m a HUGE fan!'”

Matt Petit - Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Salma revealed that her comment about being a fan of Eminem was no lie, and it really bothered her that their interaction went down the way that it did.

“But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him,” the actress said.

However, Eminem later said something during a Rolling Stone interview that turned her disappointment into joy. Salma’s Instagram post included a screen shot of the rapper’s response to a question about whether he enjoyed attending the Oscars.

“Absolutely,” Eminem responded. “I go to hug Salma Hayek!”

“Eminem you’re the greatest!!!” Salma wrote of the singer singling her out as one of the highlights of his big night.