Carrie Underwood Stuns In Valentine’s Day Selfie With Her Husband For An Important Cause

Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher joined forces to spread an important message.

Carrie Underwood got her selfie on this Valentine’s Day when she shot a snap with her husband, Mike Fisher, as the twosome joined forces to shed some light on an important cause. The snap, which was shared online on February 14, showed the duo as they struck a serious pose together with large red crosses drawn on their hands.

Carrie looked as stunning as ever as she got into the Valentine’s Day spirit by changing up her makeup a little to deviate away from her staple smokey and eye pale lip. Instead, she rocked bold red lipstick on her lips, which matched the cross on her hand, and wore a black shirt with a bedazzled red love heart on her chest.

The “Drinking Alone” singer had her long blonde hair tied up into a large bun on the top of her head with the rest of her hair scraped back away from her face. Carrie accessorized with small stud earrings in both ears and had an appropriately straight-faced look for the cause.

Carrie held up her left hand in a fist for the photo and gave fans a glimpse at her wedding and engagement ring from her husband of almost 10 years, who was stood to her left and adopted the same post.

Mike was also stern-faced in the snap as he held up his right hand to the camera. The retired hockey player wore a black baseball cap on his head with the same red cross symbol emblazoned on it as well as a black sweater over a grey top.

The gorgeous but important photo of the couple, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in July, was to raise awareness for the End It Movement, which shines a light on slavery and human trafficking.

Mike was first to posted the selfie to his Instagram account, while Carrie posted it on her own page a few minutes later.

The “Southbound” singer – who recently shared her and Mike’s 4-year-old son’s surprising famous Valentine on social media – added several hashtags to her post, including #ShineALightOnSlavery alongside a red X emoji.

Fans shared praise for the couple for lending their voices to the cause as well as commenting on how stunning the mom of two looked in the new selfie.

“So amazing!! You look STUNNING w a red lip!!” one fan told the star with three red heart emoji.

“The luckiest guy in the world right there,” another person said of Mike, adding, “Great couple. Hockey and country!”

“Love this! Way to go you two!,” a third person added with a red heart emoji.

The photo has received more than 154,000 likes since Carrie posted it to her account on Friday.