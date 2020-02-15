Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Incredible Curves In A White Bikini

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her Instagram followers with a sexy snap in which she rocked a white bikini and appeared to be having an absolute blast. While the stunner often tries to pose with a seductive expression on her face, in her latest Instagram update she shared a picture in which she was bursting out in laughter.

For the sizzling snap, Tarsha rocked a white bikini that looked stunning on her curves. The crisp white hue popped against her bronzed skin, and the swimsuit showed off her ample assets to perfection. The top featured super thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, and a scoop neckline that exposed plenty of her cleavage. The piece looked a bit more like a bralette than a standard triangle-style bikini top.

She paired the top with some matching bottoms in a unique high-cut and high-waisted style. The waistband came above Tarsha’s belly button, settling right where her natural waist was rather than riding low on her hips. However, the bottoms weren’t the typical retro-style high-cut type. They featured a triangle of material in the middle, then exposed plenty of Tarsha’s hips.

The stunner from Australia tagged Gold Coast, Queensland, in the geotag of the post, and appeared to be standing on the steps of a large pool in a luxurious-looking complex. Her long locks tumbled down her back, and she rocked a natural makeup look that included long lashes and a soft pink gloss.

The swimsuit that she wore in the pictures was from the brand Oh Polly, which Tarsha has worn several times before on her Instagram page. She tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update that featured Tarsha having a bit of fun, and the post received over 22,400 likes within just four hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling update.

“Wow. So beautiful and that body is gorgeous,” one follower commented.

Another fan loved the glimpse at Tarsha’s grin, which doesn’t often appear on her page, and said “you have a great smile.”

“Omg your body is goals,” one fan said, followed by two flame emoji.

“To see you smiling and tanned shows us you are so stunningly gorgeous,” another follower added.

The picture is a departure from the red hot update she shared in honor of Valentine’s Day. In that snap, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha rocked a silky, slinky red dress that likewise flaunted her curves. However, she had a serious expression for that shot as she posed in a dimly-lit restaurant.