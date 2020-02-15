Carrie Underwood Shares Her Son’s Famous Valentine – And She’s Shocked It’s Not Her

Carrie's 4-year-old has another famous blond country singer as his Valentine.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher‘s son Isaiah Fisher may only be 4-years-old, but it sounds like he’s already a big hit when it comes to the ladies. The country star took to Twitter on February 14 to share a hilarious exchange she had with her eldest son on Valentine’s Day when she asked him who his Valentine was, fully expecting the little guy to choose her.

However, things didn’t exactly go as the “Drinking Alone” singer thought they would, as it turns out Isaiah has another famous blond country star in mind when it came to his date for the most romantic day of the year.

“This morning I asked Isaiah who his Valentine is, fully expecting that he would enthusiastically say, ‘You are, Mommy!'” Carrie told her 8.4 million followers on the social media site.

“Instead, he said ‘Maddie.’ Yes, @MaddieMarlow is, apparently, his Valentine,” she added, revealing that Isaiah actually chose Maddie Marlow, who’s one half of the country duo, “Girl In A Country Song” singers Maddie and Tae.

Carrie then adding a traumatized face emoji to her post and finished up by adding a sarcastic, “#HappyValentinesDay people!”

The tweet then quickly caught attention of Maddie, who responded to Carrie’s message with a little love for the adorable youngster, who recently enjoyed a fun ski trip with his family.

Tweeting from Maddie and Tae’s official Twitter account, she quoted Carrie’s message and wrote, “Oh my gosh I love that sweet boy so much!” with a loudly crying and a crying laughing emoji.

Carrie’s fans also saw the funny side of Isaiah choosing Maddie – who wed her husband Jonah Font last year – over her this Valentine’s Day, as many other shared their reactions on the social media site with messages of love and hilarious GIFs.

“Well I’m sure you still have Jacob…and Mike..so 2/3 isn’t bad,” one fan wrote with a winking emoji, referring to her 1-year-old son and husband, before adding, “Have a great Valentine’s Day.”

“Oh man, broke mamas heart. That tour crush is still hanging on,” another said.

Carrie has opened up about his little guy’s crush on the stunning singer before.

Maddie and Tae served as support act on her most recent tour, the “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” and she previously revealed that he’d pull out all the stops to impress her.

“This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could ‘look cute for Maddie,” Carrie tweeted back in May, per Taste of Country, adding that he also asked her “to fix his hair” and “get him some flowers” to give to her.