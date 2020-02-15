‘Sex And The City’s’ Absolut Hunk, Jason Lewis, Announces Engagement To Liz Godwin

The actor who played Samantha Jones' sexy 'SATC' suitor is ready to settle down.

Jason Lewis is engaged. The 48-year-old Sex and the City star, best known for playing Samantha Jones’ hunky boy toy, Smith Jerrod, on the Emmy-winning HBO series, proposed to his longtime love, actress and producer Liz Godwin, 28, during a holiday outing.

Lewis posted the news to Instagram on Valentine’s Day, where he revealed that he popped the question to Godwin on December 27 with a stunning sunset proposal at Pointe Dune in Malibu. The actor tagged several friends who helped him pull off the surprise.

Godwin also shared the happy news to Instagram with the caption, “Cat’s out of the bag and I’m spending the rest of my life with this hunk.”

In an interview with People, Lewis explained how he pulled off the surprise. The actor said he organized a climbing and beach day out at Point Dume with friends and family who were in town for the holidays as a way to throw off his future fiancee.

“We set Liz up to climb a cliff right over the water, just before sunset,” Lewis revealed. “My buddies and I then sprinted up a back trail to the climb so I could be waiting for her at the top. I anchored myself to the rock — clipped her to me, just in case — then got on one knee and did ‘the thing.'”

Godwin admitted to the magazine that she “never saw” the proposal coming.

The celebrity couple met four years ago at a party in Miami and are now planning for a fall 2021 wedding.

On SATC, Lewis’ character was a model and wannabe actor who appeared in a racy ad for Absolut vodka after hiring Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) as his publicist. Lewis also turned up in the first two Sex and the City big-screen movies, but unfortunately, fans of the series won’t get to see what happens to a 50-something Smith. Plans for a third feature film have been scrapped amid rumors that Cattrall did not like the script.

While he is best known for his role as hunky Smith on SATC, Lewis has also logged roles on other hit TV series including Beverly Hills, 90210, Charmed and Midnight, Texas, per IMDB.

Godwin, meanwhile, has appeared in the series Magic City as well as the films Ride Along 2, Pray for Rain and Along Came the Devil.

You can see Jason Lewis’ famous Sex and the City “Absolut hunk” scene below.

Warning: Video contains NSFW language.