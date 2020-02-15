LeAnn Rimes’ Husband, Eddie Cibrian, Dresses Up Like A ‘Cowboy’ For Valentine’s Day

LeAnn rocked a black dress for the couple's romantic photo.

Country music star LeAnn Rimes had a special Valentine’s Day treat for her fans: a cute photo of the songstress cuddling up to her “cowboy,” actor Eddie Cibrian.

LeAnn, 37, is a Mississippi gal who rose to fame in a world that glamorizes guitars, boots, and smoke-filled bars. Meanwhile, Eddie, 46, is a Cali boy who grew up right outside of Hollywood. However, the couple embraced looks that didn’t match their roots for Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, LeAnn took to Instagram to share a photo of the outfits that they rocked to celebrate the romantic holiday. The “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” singer was pictured rocking a glamorous little black dress. The slinky garment featured sparkly silver stripes on the bust and thin adjustable shoulder straps. LeAnn was posing from the side, which revealed how the dress clung to her perky posterior.

LeAnn had her golden blond locks styled in tousled waves. Her beauty look included a glossy pale pink lip, bold dark brow, and shimmery highlighter that gave her flawless skin a dewy glow.

Eddie was rocking a white button-down shirt that had a collar and a chest pocket. He didn’t have the shirt tucked into his dark blue jeans, and he had the sleeves rolled up above his elbows. The Baby Daddy star completed his outfit with a tall, black cowboy hat and a wristwatch with a tan leather band. Eddie was also sporting a little facial scruff.

Eddie and LeAnn both had big smiles on their faces. LeAnn had her left arm wrapped around her husband’s neck, while her right hand was resting on his chest.

In the caption of her post, LeAnn gushed about how much she loves her “cowboy.” LeAnn also mentioned Gruene Hall in her string of hashtags. She performed at the music hall located in New Braunsfels, Texas on Valentine’s Day, and her photo with Eddie was seemingly snapped inside their lodgings.

LeAnn’s followers took to the comments section of her post to lavish her and her husband with praise. Many of them also wished the couple a happy Valentine’s Day.

“Love you leann…and your man is hunky! Got one for me?” read one response to her photo.

“You guys are too cute!!” wrote another fan.

“He is a handsome cowboy.. save a horse ride a cowboy,” quipped a third cheeky commenter.

“The sweethearts of the rodeo,” a fourth remark read.

While almost all of the responses to LeAnn’s Valentine’s Day photo were positive, the singer and her husband have their fair share of haters. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eddie’s ex-wife, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, recently took to Instagram to congratulate him on his upcoming Netflix series, Country Comfort. Because LeAnn and Eddie had an extramarital affair while they were filming a movie together, many of Brandi’s followers predicted that Eddie will try to cheat on LeAnn with his new costar, actress and singer Katharine McPhee.