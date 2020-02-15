See Blake Shelton’s ‘Ridiculously Beautiful’ Valentine’s Day Gift For Gwen Stefani

Gwen showed off her Valentine's present from Blake, all set to the sound of their new duet.

Gwen Stefani showed off her stunning Valentine’s Day gift from boyfriend Blake Shelton on February 14, which she described on social media as being “ridiculously beautiful.” The talented “What You Waiting For?” singer revealed how the country star seriously spoiled her for the romantic holiday, as she took to Instagram Stories to share the bouquet of flowers she received from her man.

As reported by People, Gwen gave her 9.8 million followers a very good look at a large bouquet of red roses that were gifted to her that she’d placed on a table inside her home.

The flowers were arranged in a shallow metallic gold vase to make a large circular display.

Gwen began by shooting two 360 degree videos of the floral display in all its glory, one of which featured a GIF of a giant red love heart that was also spinning around.

The “Sweet Escape” singer, who was behind the camera, could be heard as she said, “Blakey, I got my Valentine’s flowers.” She then called them “absolutely ridiculously beautiful.”

In addition to the two videos, Gwen shared a still photo of her romantic Valentine’s gift, in which she tagged her boyfriend of more than four years.

The mom of three also hashtagged the name of her and Blake’s latest romantic country duet on the same post. She wrote, #NobodyButYou.

Gwen also used Instagram Stories’ music feature to set the photo to the sound of the song, while some of the lyrics appeared on screen underneath the snap.

Some of the loved-up lyrics that were included in the post were the words, “But that ain’t gonna work for me, I don’t wanna live without you, I don’t wanna even breathe.” The post came as the couple gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the music video for the song on YouTube on Friday.

But that wasn’t all from the fashionista.

Gwen also shared a close up look at the note inside of the gushing card she got from the generous The Voice coach, in which he professed his love for her.

The white card which accompanied the flowers read, “Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you so much. Blake.”

But this certainly isn’t the first time Gwen has given her fans a look at her present from her man to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.

Back in 2018, Gwen shared a sweet video of herself running around the house and screaming in excitement after receiving another large bouquet of flowers from Blake.

The social media clip showed her shouting “Somebody loves me!” as she admitted that she was “freaking out” over the gift.