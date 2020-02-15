‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Willow Prepares To Say Goodbye To Wiley, But It’s About To Get Worse

In the next few days of General Hospital, a major secret is about to be exposed and hearts will be torn up because of it. Wiley has been in the middle of it all. Everyone who loves the little guy has done everything they can to protect him, but he isn’t exactly who they think he is. The week of February 17 will pull at heartstrings as Michael learns that his son is alive, which also means that Willow will have her heart broken when she finds out that her child has been dead all this time.

Beginning on Monday, Lucas will meet with Willow to tell her about him and Brad taking Wiley to live in Portland. She already heard the news from Nelle when she and Chase got an earful from Wiley’s real mom. The General Hospital previews for Monday shows Lucas explaining to Willow that they have decided to leave Port Charles for good. Soap Central teases that Lucas will try to remember what happened right before the accident. He is expected to have some flashbacks. Talking to Willow may just trigger them.

General Hospital spoilers also says that Brad will be confronting Willow to express his gratitude, most likely about the role that she played in keeping Wiley safe all these months and for letting them raise her son. It sounds like this happens before the big reveal.

There's nothing like an unwelcome guest to ruin a romantic night in. Chase and Willow might want to sit down for this.

Willow is preparing to say goodbye to the child that she believes is her son. However, she isn’t aware just yet that this goodbye to Wiley is only the beginning. She is about to experience a major heartbreak when she learns that her son actually died right after Brad brought the baby home.

This all makes for a complicated situation. General Hospital fans have embraced the character of Willow Tait and they have been bracing themselves for the moment when she hears the truth.

Nelle Benson is the baby’s real mother and she has been making plans of her own to take her son and leave Port Charles for good. She and Michael will have an encounter and she will be taunting him, as The Inquisitr had previously detailed. Viewers are anxious to know whether she will be the one who spills the beans or if possibly Lucas remembers Brad’s confession and tells Michael.

There are many players involved in this crazy General Hospital story line who will be trying to figure out the best way to handle this situation once the truth comes out.